Kaduna State Government Introduces Long-Term Palliatives: Free Bus and Train Services

In response to the removal of petrol subsidies and its impact on the residents, the Kaduna State Government has unveiled an extensive palliative support plan aimed at alleting the challenges faced by the people. Governor Uba Sani, along with the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Suleiman, and representatives from organized labor and civil society organizations, revealed the initiative during a joint media briefing. The palliative program, which benefits from the N2 billion fund provided by the Federal Government, will target 210,000 indigent households comprising 1,050,000 vulnerable individuals in the state. The implementation will occur in three phases, with the first focusing on distributing food items to the needy.

According to Channels Television, Governor Sani outlined the subsequent phases, which involve addressing transportation challenges by procuring free buses, supporting farmers, and assisting micro, small, and medium enterprises with fertilizers and incentives to boost their businesses. The program’s final two stages are dedicated to further transportation assistance and the revival of train services across the three senatorial districts of Kaduna State, aiming to allete the hardships faced by the people.

Members of the committee responsible for overseeing the palliative initiative praised the state government’s inclusive approach and emphasized the importance of prioritizing the most vulnerable groups. The government is dedicated to ensuring the transparent and equitable execution of the program, having set up a committee, led by Deputy Governor Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, to monitor its implementation. This committee, comprising various stakeholders, has offered recommendations that contribute to the transparency and effectiveness of the program.

The initiative aligns with the resolution from the National Economic Council (NEC) Meeting held on August 17, which aims to provide support to state governments in mitigating the impacts of subsidy removal on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). The Kaduna State Government has received N2 billion out of the N5 billion palliative support fund, and the program’s execution is expected to bring long-term relief to the people.

