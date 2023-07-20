Kaduna State: Bandits Flee As Troops Storm Communities, Arrest Informants

According to Daily Post, some bandits in their hideouts around Taka-Lafiya Gidan Makeri, Iche, and Jangala communities of Kaduna State, have fled after troops invaded the forest and arrested suspected informants.

It was reported that the bandits had been causing trouble in the communities, abducting residents and farmers, and making life difficult for people.

Suleiman Aliyu, a traditional title holder in Kagarko, praised the efforts of the troops, saying that the soldiers acted on intelligence about the bandits’ movements.

A source from the Emir of Kagarko’s palace confirmed that over 100 troops had entered the forest, possibly raiding the bandits’ hideouts.

According to him, “the troops moved in after they got information that some bandits were seen relocating to form a camp around some communities in the area. The troops raided the bandits’ hideouts and arrested suspected informants, bringing back peace to the area.”

