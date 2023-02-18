This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kaduna Residents Reject El-Rufai’s Directive To Keep Using Old Naira Notes Till April 10

In an interview with Arise News, Kaduna residents reacted to the directive of their State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai that old naira notes should remain legal tender till April 10, 2023.

It would be recalled that the Central Bank of Nigeria has earlier set February 10 as the deadline for the use old N200, N500 and N1000 as legal tender. Subsequently, to ease pains of naira scarcity, President Buhari ordered the CBN to allow the old N200 notes remain legal tender and be circulated by the CBN from February 10 till April 10.

However, in contrary to the President’s directive, state Governors like Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State among others directed residents in their respective states to keep using all the old naira notes.

Speaking with Arise News Correspondent, a Kaduna resident disclosed that the people in Kaduna State have discarded the Governor’s directive and adhere to the President’s instead. She noted that people are now rejecting the old naira notes as directed by the President.

She said, ‘It is not CBN, it is not President. President said they should collect (old) N200 and people are collecting it. El-Rufai said they should be collecting (old) N500 and N1000 and nobody is collecting it. So, he doesn’t have right. He only has right in Kaduna State and not Federal. So we can only obey the President’.

Another resident who spoke with Arise News disclosed that Governor El-Rufai is wrong to countermand the President’s directive.

The resident said, ‘It is a very unfortunate advice to give the citizen because a President cannot issue an order then a Governor will counter it. El-Rufai may be a very intelligent Governor but in some areas he is wrong. In this particular one, he is very wrong. So, you need to advise the people to follow the president’s lead.’

Another resident noted that nobody is accepting the old naira notes in the market as the Governor directed.

She said “When you go to the market or elsewhere to use it, they refuse to collect it despite what El-Rufai has said. So, El-Rufai is there saying what he likes, while in the market where I am in, something else is happening. So, let him continue saying what he likes, we will do what we like here.”

Content created and supplied by: Gistnews01 (via 50minds

News )

