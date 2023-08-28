Kaduna: Reps candidate heads to Appeal Court after tribunal upheld LP candidate’s victory

Gedion Gwani, the defeated Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Kaura Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, has headed for the Court of Appeal after he lost at the election petition tribunal.

The tribunal had, on July 28, affirmed the victory of Donatus Mathew of the Labour Party (LP) at the February 25 election.

Mr Gwani had approached the tribunal, seeking the annulment of the election on the grounds that the LP did not sponsor Mr Mathew for the election.

He also claimed irregularities, including overvoting and non-compliance to the provisions of the Electoral Act, marred the election.

But the tribunal struck out the petition for lack of merit.

Mr Gwani, in his petition to the Appeal Court, identified Mr Mathew, LP, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as first, second, and third respondents, among others.

He urged the court to set aside the decision of the election petition tribunal and grant all the reliefs sought in the petition.

(NAN)