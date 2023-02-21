Kaduna PDP Ward Chairman Kidnapped Days To 2023 Election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to reports, gunmen who are thought to be bandits abducted a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ward chairman in Kaduna State.

This is taking place just before the national elections in 2023. According to information received by Daily Trust, the attackers attacked the state’s Giwa Local Government Area on Sunday night and abducted Alhaji Bala Alhassan Marafa from his home.

Marafa is the Dan Mahawayi Ward’s PDP chairman. A resident who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust on Tuesday claimed the shooters also kidnapped Suleiman Isiyaku Mai Siga, a prominent member of the community.

“We all assumed they (the gunmen) were part of the campaign trail that visited the region because they were promptly picked up when the two abducted victims arrived back from the campaign. The eyewitness told reporters that this was the first time someone had been kidnapped in the Dan Mahawayi neighbourhood.

He claimed that although the villagers had seen the bandits frequenting the local tea shops, they were unconcerned because they had not yet wreaked havoc on the neighbourhood until that Sunday night.

As of the time of this story, neither the Kaduna state Police Command nor the PDP chairman of the Giwa LGA had issued an official statement regarding the occurrence.

