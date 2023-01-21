Kaduna: Moment Supporters Were Spotted Climbing Fence And Walls To See Peter Obi In Kafanchan

Some supporters have been pictured climbing walls and fences to see the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed after they arrived in Kaduna for a rally

The former governor of Anambra state and his entourage stormed the Kafanchan area of Kaduna for their second rally in Kaduna state

It would be recalled that the labor party, had on Wednesday, visited the state and held a rally in the capital state which recorded a massive crowd

However, Photo Surfacing Online from southern Kaduna has captured people going to the extreme to watch the arrival of the labor party candidate

His arrival attracted a large gathering which stopped many from viewing events as they unfold

Many could be seen climbing a fence just to see what was going on

