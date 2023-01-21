NEWS

Kaduna: Moment Supporters Were Spotted Climbing Fence And Walls To See Peter Obi In Kafanchan

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 22 hours ago
0 345 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kaduna: Moment Supporters Were Spotted Climbing Fence And Walls To See Peter Obi In Kafanchan

Some supporters have been pictured climbing walls and fences to see the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed after they arrived in Kaduna for a rally

The former governor of Anambra state and his entourage stormed the Kafanchan area of Kaduna for their second rally in Kaduna state

It would be recalled that the labor party, had on Wednesday, visited the state and held a rally in the capital state which recorded a massive crowd

However, Photo Surfacing Online from southern Kaduna has captured people going to the extreme to watch the arrival of the labor party candidate

His arrival attracted a large gathering which stopped many from viewing events as they unfold

Many could be seen climbing a fence just to see what was going on

Kindly check out some pictures below to catch up with the moment

What are your thoughts on this article?

Content created and supplied by: Bodeblogs (via 50minds
News )

#Kaduna #Moment #Supporters #Spotted #Climbing #Fence #Walls #Peter #Obi #KafanchanKaduna: Moment Supporters Were Spotted Climbing Fence And Walls To See Peter Obi In Kafanchan Publish on 2023-01-21 17:21:31



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 22 hours ago
0 345 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Dele Momodu reveals the reason why Peter Obi left the PDP for the Labour Party

3 mins ago

“The 6 APC PCC Members That Decamped To PDP Came With Their Appointment Letters & Branded Cars”-Dino Melaye

3 mins ago

2023 Election Threatened As Bandits and Unknown Gunmen Brazen Renewed Attack

12 mins ago

Labour Party Campaigns in Kano State Today (Videos).

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button