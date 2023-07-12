Kaduna Election Tribunal: Senator Used My Result For Varsity Admission — Witness

Halima Ibrahim Ndanusa, a former student of the Department of Public Administration at Ameer Shehu ldris College of Advanced Studies, Zaria, has claimed that a serving senator from Kaduna State used her result to gain admission into the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, reports the Leadership newspaper.

The lady disclosed this at the Kaduna State to testify in an election petition filed before the Kaduna Central Senatorial District Election Petitions tribunal during cross-examination, adding that she was in deep shock when she discovered that the serving senator allegedly altered the name on her 2013 diploma certificate and used the result to gain admission into the university.

According to Ndanusa, she attended Ameer Shehu College from 2011 to 2013 when she obtained a diploma certificate, adding that her registration was A11/PA/1147.

She said:

“I cried profusely when I heard that a senator used my hard-earned result to gain admission into ABU while I wandered around because of a lack of a job. I studied for two years through sleepless nights of hard work and research, but someone just forged the result.”

Speaking to newsmen after the court session, Ndunusa said she was shocked that people who forge results would still seek to represent their constituents while the result’s real owners languish in abject poverty and unemployment.

The tribunal had summoned the college before it in the petition brought to it by Muhammad Dattijo of the All Progressive Congress (APC), against Senator Lawal Adamu Usman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In his testimony before the tribunal, the provost of the college, Dr Richard Ogunleye Ibrahim said:

“We have thoroughly checked our records for the year 2011/2013 academic session and we do not have a student with the name Lawal Adamu with registration number A11/PA/1147.”

He continued: “However, we can confirm that we have a female student; Halima Ibrahim Ndanusa, as a bonafide student with the same registration number A11/PA/1147 that graduated in the period under review”.

The petition against Usman is a three-count charge including his qualification to contest the election considering that he presented forged certificates and did not comply with a substantial portion of the Electoral Act.

Meanwhile, Ndanusa has sought the prosecution of the offender for the fraudulent use of her result.

She also wants ABU to expunge her diploma certificate from the records of the Senator.

