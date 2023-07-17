Kaduna Election: Tribunal adjourned until August 7 for adoption of final addresses

The election petitions tribunal in Kaduna has adjourned until August 7 to adopt final addresses as parties in the petition challenging the election of a senator for Kaduna North constituency closed their case.

Justice H.H. Kereng said all addresses should be presented and signed on or before August 4.

Earlier, counsel to the second respondent, the Peoples Democratic Party, D.B. Kwajafa, slated to open defence, applied to close their case.

“We have previewed evidence by the petitioners and that of the first respondent, and we are of the view that we don’t need to call any witnesses,” Mr Kwajafa said.

Similarly, counsel to the third respondent, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), H.S. Gachi, said they would not call any witnesses and applied to close the case.

