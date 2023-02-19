Kaduna community seeks negotiation with terrorists to allow election gold

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The people of Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State have said that only local arrangements through diplomatic means in form of reaching out to terrorist groups for negotiation diplomatically, could allow the 2023 Elections to hold successfully in the Local Government Area.

In a statement from the Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), which was signed by its chairman Ishaq Usman Kasai, the people noted that there are eleven (11) political wards in Birnin-aware, ten (10) of which are experiencing security issues that, if proactive measures are not taken, will impede the election processes.

“It is a known fact that Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State is facing security challenges that are affecting many aspects of its development, including transportation, farming, education, economy, and business, among others; where approximately 100 communities are sacked and approximately 50,000 people are rendered internally displaced (IDPs) across various communities,” the people said in the statement made available to journalists in Kaduna on Saturday.

As general elections in 2023 draw near, “our first priority is to ensure that all of our citizens, especially internally displaced persons (IDPs), have the opportunity to exercise their right to vote at designated secondary locations without being subjected to intimidation or fear.”

“At this point, we would like to commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its efforts in moving some of the polling units (PU) from the communities that had been overrun to various locations where the corresponding eligible voters had relocated and were now residing as internally displaced persons. Yes, this will go a long way toward giving them the chance to use their franchise.

“The second issue is about making it easier for Election Officials and supplies to move among Local Government units on Election Day, particularly in places with a high level of security issues, like the Eastern and Western parts of the Local Government.”

Ten (10) of the eleven (11) political wards in Birnin-aware are experiencing security issues that, if aggressive steps are not taken, may obstruct the electoral process.

“However, we are aware of the preparations being taken locally to handle these issues, particularly by potentially making contact with the relevant terrorist groups in the most hostile locations in order to facilitate effective conduct of the 2023 Elections in the area,” the statement continued.

It should be recalled that the same strategy was effectively used during the recent census’s enumeration area demarcation (EAD), during which all the areas were visited and defined by census officials with the bandits’ consent.

“We therefore note that, based on experience, only local arrangements through diplomatic means in the form of reaching out to these terrorist groups for diplomatic negotiation could allow the 2023 Elections to hold successfully in approximately ten (10) political Wards with hundreds of Polling Units (PU) in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area.”

For the time being, one PU in the Gayam Ward of the LG has already been canceled by INEC due to security issues. This PU was just terminated along with 240 others in Nigeria owing to significant security threats.

In order to successfully conduct the general elections in the Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area in 2023, “we are recommending the Authorities to include important stakeholders, especially community leaders in all arrangements,” the statement continued.

Goldenguy (

)