Kaduna Borrowed $350 Million From World Bank When Dollar Was $1 To ₦400, May God Help Kaduna- Shehu Sani

The Former Senator that represented the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Shehu Sani, has disclosed that his home state, Kaduna State borrowed the sum of $350 million from the World Bank, when the exchange rate was 1 dollar to 400 Naira.

Speaking further, the former lawmaker prayed that God should help Kaduna State in repaying the debt, most especially now that the dollar is being exchanged at $1 to ₦940.

Senator Shehu Sani made this disclosure in a post he made on his Facebook page on Tuesday morning. He wrote: “Kaduna borrowed $350 million from World Bank, when dollar was $1 to ₦400. May God help Kaduna in paying the debt with $1 to ₦940.”

Within the last few weeks, the value of Naira against the dollar has depreciated so badly, despite all the economic policies that the federal government has implemented. With the way things are going presently,if something is not done so urgently, the value of Naira is likely to depreciate the more. Therefore, something must be done now, before it becomes too late.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Ebukajp150 (

)