Kaduna Beggars Reject Old Naira Notes

Some beggars in Kaduna State have reportedly refused to collect the old Naira of N1000, N500, and N200 from people who wants to help them.

Recall that recently, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, announced that the old Naira notes will cease from being a legal tender by January 31st, 2023.

The CBN has insisted that the deadline for people to switch their money to the new Naira notes will not be extended.

A journalist who witnessed the drama as it unfolded on Wednesday in Kaduna, at the popular Kano Road said that a mild drama occurred when a man gifted the beggars a note of the old Naira bill and they rejected it.

According to the journalist, he was accosted by three beggars on wheelchair as he alighted from a bus. Realising that they were asking for some alms, he brought out N1000 Naira from his pocket and gave it to the most senior of the three beggars.

To his surprise, the beggars looked at themselves, turned their wheelchairs and moved away from the young man, rejecting his offer.

While speaking to onlookers, the young man who identified himself as Caleb said, “They (the beggars) came to me, asking for alms. I gave them what I had on me, but they rejected it.”

The man said that he only gave the beggars the old currency which was all he had, adding that he has been trying to get the new Naira notes to no avail.

