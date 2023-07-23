‘Justice Sylvester Ngwuta Of The Supreme Court Died In Office Because of Embarrassment’ – Atiku

The Presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has alleged that the false allegations of corruption against Judges has influenced the verdict being given by sitting judges over the years. According to Vanguard paper, the Former Vice President claimed that the distinguished Justice Sylvester Ngwuta died in his office due to the stigma of being referred to as a corrupt judge. Atiku argued that the same pattern of intimidating Judges to get favorable decisions could repeat itself with the 2023 Presidential Election Petition.

Atiku in a statement signed by his media adviser, Paul Ibe said on Saturday, ”The APC has over the years built a reputation of Judiciary intimidation. They accused about 10 Judges of Corruption, stormed their homes and got them suspended, and yet could not convict a single one of them. Justice Sylvester Ngwuta of the Supreme Court ended up dying in office because of embarrassment.

Now, they have initiated a new plot this time around, they want to intimidate the judges into delivering favorable judgments for them at the election tribunal. We draw the attention of the International community and indeed, Nigerians to this plot to steal the mandate of over 200 million people.”

