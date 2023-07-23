“Justice Sylvester Ngwuta died due to shame over being labeled a corrupt judge” -Atiku

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, claimed that over the years, judges’ decisions have been swayed by erroneous accusations of corruption leveled against them.

The former vice president allegedly stated that the “illustrious Justice Sylvester Ngwuta passed away in his office as a result of the shame associated with being called a corrupt judge”. Atiku contended that the 2023 Presidential Election Petition could follow the same practice of influencing judges to obtain favorable rulings.

”The APC has over the years acquired a reputation for judicial intimidation,” Atiku said in a statement on Saturday that was signed by his media adviser, Paul Ibe. They attacked the residences of roughly ten judges, charged them with corruption, and got them suspended, but they were unable to convict any of them. Because of his embarrassment, Supreme Court Justice Sylvester Ngwuta ultimately passed away while still in office.

They’ve started a new scheme this time, hoping to terrify the judges into handing down favorable rulings before the electoral tribunal. We call the world’s attention—as well as that of Nigerians—to this scheme to usurp the will of more than 200 million people.

Source: Vanguard

