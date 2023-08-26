NEWS

Justice Igbetar’s Murder Quite Painful – Ortom

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom is deeply saddened by the murder of the former President of the state Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Margaret Igbetar. 

Chief Ortom describes the assassination of Justice Igbetar as barbaric, condemnable and unacceptable, stressing that those behind the act have killed a mother of the state who made huge sacrifices and contributions to its development. 

He says it is disheartening that a woman who spent her prime serving the state and retired to private life would be murdered in cold blood. 

Chief Ortom expresses the hope that security agencies will apprehend the assassins, to face the law. 

He prays for the repose of the soul of Justice Igbetar and consoles her entire family, urging them to take solace in the fact that their mother lived a life of excellence in service to God and humanity. 

Terver Akase

Media Aide to the former Governor

August 26, 2023.

