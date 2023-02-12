This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Just Tell Tinubu And Atiku To Leave This Election For Peter Obi, He’s Already Ahead – Ozigbo.

Valentine Ozigbo, the Special Adviser to Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi has come out to say that with the projections from the polls already conducted offline, it’s clear that Peter Obi is heads and shoulders ahead of the nearest candidate.

According to Mr. Ozigbo who appeared in an interview on Arise TV this morning, Peter Obi will not only win Lagos state but also win the whole of South West, except maybe two states. He also stated that anyone who knows either Tinubu or Atiku should tell them to leave the election to Peter Obi as he is already ahead.

In his own words as seen on Arise TV this morning…

“We are not only going to win in Lagos state, we are going to win in all South West states. We are going to win in Ekiti state, we will come very close second in Ondo and Osun states. I am sure that in the next couple of days, we will overtake those states. But you know, when these polls come in people dismiss it. I am going to o challenge Arise TV, TVC, and Channels television to take a camera, go to the streets, and make their research. The numbers are not fake and if you know anyone close to Tinubu and Atiku, just tell them to leave this election for Peter Obi as he is already ahead.”

