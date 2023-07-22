NEWS

“Just Publicly saying thank you baby for all you do” – Rejoice Iwueze shares new photos with hubby

The popular Nigerian Gospel Singer , Rejoice Iwueze has stirred reactions online after she shared new pictures with her husband . She shared the pictures through her social media account , for fans and colleagues to compliment them .

While sharing the pictures on her official Instagram page , she wrote , “Just publicly saying thank you baby for all you do” . Many people couldn’t help but gush over them , some said they are lovely couple , while others said they look good together .

Rejoice Iwueze is doing well for herself , she has achieved a lot for herself in the Gospel Music Industry . She and her husband are always fond of each other , and this has earned them lot of admirations from people . She is currently making waves in the Gospel Music Industry .

