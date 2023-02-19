JUST IN: Tinubu, Adamu, APC governors meet in Abuja

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is currently meeting Abdullahi Adamu, national chairman of the party, and all the governors elected on the platform of the party.

The Cable paper reports, meeting started with Adamu and the APC governors at the national secretariat of the party in the federal capital territory (FCT).

Tinubu arrived at the secretariat about two hours into the meeting.

According to P.M. , Adamu stated before the meeting went behind closed doors that it was to discuss recent events in the country without placing blame on anyone.

He expressed his satisfaction that there were already so many governors there, even if more governors were expected.

According to the chairman, the current national developments made the gathering necessary.

“We don’t want to pass judgement on anyone at this time regarding the current state of the country in relation to our wonderful party.

“I came to the conclusion that the best course of action is to get together and have a talk with everyone who is speaking in their own capacity and who was elected on the basis of our party.

