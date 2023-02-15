NEWS

JUST IN: President Buhari Meets Bola Tinubu In Aso Rock Villa

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Buhari met Bola Tinubu in Aso Rock Villa.

 

NewsOnline reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

 

The meeting, which reportedly held at the Residence inside the Villa, according to reliable sources, held before the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

 

 

Though the reason for the meeting could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, it was believed to be in connection with issues of campaigns and other prevailing national issues.

 

Buhari subsequently joined the weekly FEC meeting, to preside, at about 10:40am, approximately 40 minutes later than usual, as the meeting is usually scheduled to kick off from 10am.

 

Another source informed that the President’s lateness to the meeting, besides his meeting with Tinubu, must have been as a result of his decision to stay back to monitor the outcome of the Supreme Court’s case against the federal government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the naira redesign policy, which was eventually adjourned to Wednesday, February 22.

 

The FEC meeting has the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, and the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, in attendance.

 

Also present are Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Justice, Abubakar Malami, Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, Finance Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello and Education, Adamu Adamu.

Others are the Ministers of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, as well as Ministers of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Shehuri, Budget and National Planning Clement Agba among others.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

“Let’s avoid protest and focus on the election” – Shehu Sani’s statement sparks reactions online.

3 mins ago

BAT winning in Lagos will be very difficult because PO and Atiku will be sharing the vote- Momodu

8 mins ago

Reactions As Lady Allegedly Uses ‘Eba’ To Mould Face Statue Of LP Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi

11 mins ago

Crisis: Okowa Reacts As Angry Protesters Burn Down ATM Gallery Over Scarcity of New Naira Notes

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button