JUST IN: NLC confirms suspension of strike following Tinubu’s intervention

The Nigeria Labour Congress has confirmed the suspension of its planned strike following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu and the Senate.

The National Executive Council of the Congress meeting was followed by the resolution.

Protest suspended owing to Senate intervention and meeting with President Tinubu last night, the national treasurer Hakeem Ambali wrote in a brief message to our correspondent this morning (Thursday).

According to The PUNCH, the President and the labor leaders convened an emergency meeting as a result of the NLC protest that took place yesterday across the country, including the Federal Capital Territory.

The NLC first stated that it would only call off its strike if the government demonstrated its commitment.

Angry demonstrators tried to enter the National Assembly’s grounds to speak with MPs during the demonstration in Abuja on Wednesday by tearing down the gates.

Following their discussion, Joe Ajaero, president of the NLC, stated that Tinubu had made certain commitments.

Public information will likely be provided shortly by the labor center.

From: PUNCH

