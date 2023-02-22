NEWS

JUST IN: Naira Makes Marginal Gains Of 0.04%

Naira has made a marginal gain of 0.04%.

NewsOnline reports that Naira exchanged at N461.33 to the dollar on Tuesday at the Investors and Exporters window.

The rate represented an increase of 0.04 percent compared to the N461.50 to the dollar for which it was exchanged on Monday.

ALSO: Petrol Price Increased By 54.52% In One Year Under APC – NBS Report

The open indicative rate closed at N461.55 to the dollar on Tuesday.

An exchange rate of N462.41 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.33.

The naira sold for as low as N406.75 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

On Tuesday, a total of 48.28 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window.

(NAN)

