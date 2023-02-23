JUST IN: Gunmen attack PDP candidate, kill driver in Enugu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gun violence has become a major concern in Nigeria in recent years. Incidents of shootings, armed robberies, and attacks by gunmen have become increasingly common, and they have claimed the lives of many innocent people. The latest incident occurred on Wednesday when gunmen attacked the campaign convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party candidate for Enugu North/South Federal Constituency, Oforchukwu Egbo. The incident happened at Eke-Otu in Amechi Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area of the state.

According to reports, the hoodlums killed the driver of one of the buses in the convoy. His body was burnt with the vehicle. This is a despicable act of violence, and it is unacceptable in any civilized society. The fact that such incidents are becoming increasingly common is a cause for concern, and urgent action needs to be taken to address this issue.

It is not clear who was responsible for the attack, but it is likely that the perpetrators were either hired assassins or members of a criminal gang. This is a clear indication of the breakdown of law and order in the country, and it underscores the need for the government to take urgent action to address the issue of gun violence.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. Gun violence has become a pervasive problem in Nigeria, and it is affecting the lives of millions of people across the country. In many cases, innocent people have been caught in the crossfire, and their lives have been ruined by the senseless violence.

One of the most worrying aspects of the problem is the fact that many of the perpetrators of these crimes are young people who have been radicalized by extremist groups. These groups have been responsible for many of the attacks on innocent civilians, and they pose a serious threat to the security and stability of the country.

Another factor that is contributing to the problem is the easy availability of guns. Guns can be easily obtained on the black market, and this has made it easy for criminals to arm themselves and carry out violent attacks. This is a major challenge for law enforcement agencies, and they need to work together to find ways to prevent guns from falling into the wrong hands.

The government also needs to take a more proactive approach to addressing the issue of gun violence. This includes investing in initiatives that promote peace and reconciliation, as well as providing support to victims of gun violence. It also means providing adequate resources to law enforcement agencies so that they can effectively deal with the problem.

At the same time, there needs to be a greater emphasis on addressing the root causes of the problem. This includes addressing issues such as poverty, unemployment, and social inequality. By addressing these underlying issues, the government can help to reduce the levels of violence in society.

