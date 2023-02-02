JUST IN: CBN Threatens To Prosecute Sellers, Abusers Of New Naira Notes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

NewsOnline reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria has finally reacted to the challenges faced by Nigerians amid the gradual circulation of the new naira notes.

In a statement disclosed issued Thursday and seen by NewsOnline, the apex bank said it has observed, with grave concern, the activities of persons who are selling the newly redesigned banknotes and those who flagrantly abuse the legal tender at social gatherings.

Prosecution of naira abusers: The CBN further warned that it will soon come down hard on those abusing the naira. The statement said the CBN will collaborate with the Nigeria Police, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to address the unpatriotic practice. Part of the statement said: