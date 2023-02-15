JUST IN: Buhari Meets Emefiele After Supreme Court Adjournment

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Channels TV on it’s official Facebook page reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria concerning the New Naira notes crisis, this was confirmed by the Presidential spokesperson, Shehu Garba but he however said that he does not know whether the President is planning to mull the extension of the Naira notes by 60 days. The meeting comes hours after the Supreme court adjourned the suit filed by three state Governments challenging the Naira redesigning policy to the 22nd of February.

The President had earlier pleaded with Nigerians 11 days ago to give him him 1 week to resolve the cash crisis, that was after the Nigeria Governors forum had asked him to allow all the Naira notes to circulate in the system so that hardship of Nigerians can be eased. Shehu’s statement read, on the rumors which are circulating that the President plans on mulling the extension note validity to 60 days, that is something I do not know, i am not in the position to confirm or deny it.

