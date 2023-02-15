NEWS

JUST-IN: Amaechi Absent As Tinubu Campaigns In Rivers

Amaechi is absent as Bola Tinubu campaigns in Rivers State.

 

NewsOnline reports that the immediate-past Minister of Transportation and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, is conspicuously absent from the ongoing presidential campaign rally by the party’s candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Port Harcourt on Wednesday evening.

 

Amaechi was the runner-up in the APC presidential primary election in June, 2022, distantly trailing behind Tinubu, who emerged winner of the party’s presidential ticket.

 

 

No reason has been adduced for Amaechi’s absence so far at the campaign rally, which is currently underway at Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Garden City.

APC governorship candidate in the State, Tonye Cole, a party leader in the South-South region, Victor Giadom, and APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, have addressed the rally so far.

 

 

Details Later…

