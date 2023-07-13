JUST IN: Abducted Ekiti APC chairman Omotoso regains freedom; police arrest three suspects

Paul Omotoso, the abducted chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti, has regained his freedom, Peoples Gazette just learnt.

Mr Omotoso, according to family sources, was freed by his abductors in the early hours of Thursday.

However, none of the sources could immediately confirm if ransom was paid by the family to the abductors to release Mr Omotoso.

The Gazette had reported that the APC chairman was kidnapped by suspected gunmen while driving home in Imesi-Ekiti, in Gbonyin Local Council Area of Ekiti on Saturday.

Sunday Abutu, police spokesman in Ekiti, confirmed Mr Omotoso’s release to The Gazette, adding that the command was “preparing a statement to that effect soon.”

In an updated statement to reporters confirming the release on Thursday, Mr Abutu said three suspects in connection with the kidnapping had been arrested.

He said that the arrested suspects, who are currently in custody, were providing useful information to the police to track the prime suspects behind the kidnap.

According to him, the APC chairman was released alongside two others who were abducted by the hoodlums.

He added that the release of the victims was as a result of the joint effort of the police and other sister security agencies in the state.

FULL STATEMENT

EKITI STATE POLICE COMMAND

13/07/2023

PRESS RELEASE: Ekiti State APC Chairman, two others regain freedom

This is to inform the general public, especially the good people of Ekiti State that the All Progressive Congress Chairman of the State, Mr Paul Omotosho alongside two others that were recently abducted by unknown hoodlums have regained their freedom and have been reunited with their families.

2. This breakthrough was made possible through the combined efforts of the Police, other sister agencies, the local security outfits and the family members as well as the Ekiti State government.

3. While appreciating the good spirited members of the public for their concern and relentless support, the Command states that three suspects have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and are supplying useful information that could lead to the arrest of the prime suspects who are currently at large.

4. Citizens are implored to be security conscious, vigilant and ensure the prompt reportage of any suspicious person or group of persons observed in their locality to the nearest Police Station or call 08062335577

DSP ABUTU SUNDAY

PPRO

FOR: COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

EKITI STATE COMMAND