Just Before the PDP Primary, we all Vowed to Support the Winner- Dele Momodu says (Video).

PDP chieftain, Dele Momodu has taken to social media to disclose that the opposition party members had before their presidential primary election, promised themselves that they will back any of the 2023 presidential candidate that emerges victorious from such election. He spoke about such issue on Instagram.

Dele Momodu who made such disclosure through his official Instagram page, uploaded an old video showing the moment former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike established contact with PDP 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in a political event they both attended with other members of the PDP.

Dele Momodu in reaction to such video, went ahead to state that before the PDP primary, they all vowed to support the winner of such primary.

Dele Momodu wrote;

“Just before the PDP primary, we all vowed to support the winner”.

