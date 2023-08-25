NEWS

Just because the judges refuse to respond to you, Doesn’t give you the right to blackmail them-Frank Kokori

According to SUN NEWSPAPER, Chief Frank Kokori, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former General Secretary of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), expressed his concern about the actions of certain individuals who attempt to manipulate the judiciary. He emphasized the importance of respecting the sanctity of the judiciary and criticized those who resort to blackmailing judges simply because they do not receive the desired response from them.

Do you not understand that the judiciary is considered sacred in a country? Just because the judges refuse to respond to you, does not give you the right to blackmail them. Why would anyone resort to blackmailing the judiciary?

In his own words, He asserted that;

“Yes now, how can you do that in a country? Don’t you know that the judiciary is sacred? Just because the judges will not answer you, you are blackmailing them? Why should anybody blackmail the judiciary?” The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) did not make any mistake during the general elections. At the ward levels, the election results were properly collated by the BVAS. Why should anybody blackmail the judiciary like that? In a country where you have a hard leader, all of them will be locked up, tried and sentenced to a long term in jail. You can’t abuse or blackmail the judiciary just like that.”

