Just Ask A Nigerian A Simple Question; Is His Life Better Today Than It Was Before May 29? – Usman Yusuf

The Former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Prof Usman Yusuf has taken a swipe at the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his recent policies.

(Photo Credit – The Nation paper Verified Facebook Page)

Recall that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former executive Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was inaugurated as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the 29th of May, 2023 after the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The Punch paper reported that Professor Usman Yusuf, in an exclusive interview said; “Since he (President Bola Ahmed Tinubu) came, he has done nothing but inflict pain and suffering on our people; the most vulnerable among us. He is squeezing the masses; he should squeeze the top too. He is aiming at having 48 ministers; he has a consuming government, instead of having a contributing government. So, the cost of governance will increase because every one of them will have a convoy and many other things.”

(Photo Credit – The Punch paper Verified Facebook Page)

He added; “Look at the rascality in the Senate. They are giving themselves billions of naira to buy vehicles and holiday packages. They don’t care. Democracy means nothing to a hungry man, to an angry man, an unemployed man, and to a man that is not secure. People need to see the dividend of democracy.”

He stated further; “The government doesn’t care about the suffering of people. What they have done so far is to increase the suffering of people. Just ask a Nigerian a simple question; is his life better today than it was before May 29? He will tell you no.”

