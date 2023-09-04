NEWS

Just 11 men collectively ruled different African countries for a total of 347 years- Fani-kayode

The former Minister of Ation and chieftain of All Progressive Congress (APC), Otunba Femi Fani-kayode has said that just 11 men have collectively ruled different African countries for a total of 347 years.

Fani-kayode took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to make this known following the recent development (coup) in some African countries.

Fani-kayode said, “Consider the fact that just 11 men, namely Paul Kagame of Rwanda (23 years), Paul Biya of Cameroon (42 years), Teodoro Mbasogo of Equitorial Guinea (43 years), Dennis Nguesso of Congo (38 years), Isais Afwerki of Eritrea (30 years), Yoweri Museveni of Uganda (37 years), Alhassan Outtara of Ivory Coast (13 years), Gnassingbē Eyadéma of Togo (38 years), his son Faure Gnassingbē of Togo (18 years), Omar Bongo of Gabon (42 years), and his son Ali Bongo of Gabon (14 years) collectively ruled different African countries for a total of 347 years in the name of democracy!” Said, Fani-kayode.

According to Fani-kayode, the above can be best described as AFRICA WONDER.

"This is what can best be described as AFRICA WONDER!" Fani-kayode said.

