Just 1 Month In Office, Gov Fubara Has Awarded A Job Of N195 Billion & He Has Paid N150 Billion—Wike

During the flag-off of the construction of the 50.15km Portharcourt Dual Carriage Ring Road, the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, stated that Governor Fubara has awarded a job worth N195 billion and has paid N195 billion in just one month in office. Wike stated that no other governor today can say that he has the chest or the capacity to award contracts to a reputable company like Julius Berger.

He added that Gov. Fubara is well prepared to handle the affairs of the state, which is why he entrusted him with the governorship position. Wike revealed that when he was the Chief of Staff in 2008, N100 billion was given to the government at that time, but the project was not carried out.

According to him, “Some people in 2007 and 2008, there was a time in a month, we got N100 billion, and that time, I was the Chief of Staff, and we said we’re going to carry out this Ring Road.” We put the N100 billion in an account for the Ring Road, but up until today, there’s been no Ring Road. Ken Chikere was the attorney General then. But look at today: a man has come; after only a month in office, he has awarded a job worth N195 billion and paid N150 billion. It’s not something I’ll do; it’s something I’m doing. I challenge any state in this country; I challenge any governor today that will say that he has the chest; he has the capacity not only to award contracts but to award them to a reputable company called Julius Berger.”

Video Credit: TVC (58:45)

