Junta In Niger Has Been Told They Will Pay Dearly If Anything Happens To Bazoum Or His Family- Abdel-Fatau Musah

Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS commissioner for political affairs, peace and security has come out to reveal that ECOWAS made it clear during yesterday’s meeting that if the military junta in Niger harms president Bazoum in anyway, they will pay dearly for their actions.

According to Abdel-Fatau Musah who appeared in an interview on Channels television this morning, the president and his son are being held in inhumane conditions by the Junta and the regional forces are going to rescue them if need be.

In his own words as seen on Channels television this morning…

“It’s reported they are going to kill President Bazoum if ECOWAS strikes, the Junta in Niger has been told very clearly during yesterday’s meeting that they will pay dearly if anything happens to Bazoum, his family or members of his government. We are not going to hold back because they are holding the president, if they dare to harm him in any way, they will pay dearly for that. This is one of their tactics to say that they are holding Bazoum hostage, if we come in they will kill him. We are going there if need be to rescue President Bazoum who is living in very terrible conditions today. He is being denied access to medical attention, he is being denied access to his usual food, his son who is also in detention has lost so many kilos already. He is not well and they are being held in this inhumane condition.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 53:00

