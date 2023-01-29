NEWS

June31: You Cannot Make Or Reverse Monetary Policy Through Senate Resolutions -Amadi To Senate

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 337 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

There has been much controversies Following the deadline for the Old Naira notes (31st January), as from the 1st of February the old Naira notes would cease to be a legal tender. The Senate have called for the extension of the deadline by the Central Bank, but the Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, in a recent press conference stated that there would be no extension of the old Naira notes.

The Senate however, as was reported by TVC , passed a resolution that the deadline be extended to from January 31st to June 31st. Reacting to this report, Sam Amadi, an Arise TV Analyst, released a statement his twitter handle where he noted that the Senate cannot make or reverse monetary policy through senate resolutions. The CBN can amend the CBN Act if they can, but till then, the CBN Governor and BOG make monetary policy.

Quoting the original statement released by Dr. Sam Amadi, he said, “You cannot make or reverse monetary policy through senate resolutions. You can amend CBN Act if you can. Till then, Governor and BOG make monetary policy. It is nullity. It is plain nonsense. It is not even a legislation. Desperation leading to misuse of legislative process”.

Below is the screenshot of the original statement released by Dr. Sam Amadi”.What do you have to say about this?

Grantenzy (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 337 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reactions As Kwankwaso’s Supporters Burn Their Red Caps As They Declare Support For Tinubu(Photo)

11 mins ago

“The People Of Kogi State Will Not Labour In Vain In The Presidential Election” -GYB’s Dep. Governor

14 mins ago

I Negotiated Lekki Deep Seaport In Singapore And It’s Deepest Seaport Now In West Africa-Bola Tinubu

17 mins ago

‘I Was A Taxi Driver In 2000, When I Was Just 18-Years-Old’ – Adamu Garba Reveals

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button