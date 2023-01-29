June31: You Cannot Make Or Reverse Monetary Policy Through Senate Resolutions -Amadi To Senate

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

There has been much controversies Following the deadline for the Old Naira notes (31st January), as from the 1st of February the old Naira notes would cease to be a legal tender. The Senate have called for the extension of the deadline by the Central Bank, but the Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, in a recent press conference stated that there would be no extension of the old Naira notes.

The Senate however, as was reported by TVC , passed a resolution that the deadline be extended to from January 31st to June 31st. Reacting to this report, Sam Amadi, an Arise TV Analyst, released a statement his twitter handle where he noted that the Senate cannot make or reverse monetary policy through senate resolutions. The CBN can amend the CBN Act if they can, but till then, the CBN Governor and BOG make monetary policy.

Quoting the original statement released by Dr. Sam Amadi, he said, “You cannot make or reverse monetary policy through senate resolutions. You can amend CBN Act if you can. Till then, Governor and BOG make monetary policy. It is nullity. It is plain nonsense. It is not even a legislation. Desperation leading to misuse of legislative process”.

Below is the screenshot of the original statement released by Dr. Sam Amadi”. What do you have to say about this?

Grantenzy (

)