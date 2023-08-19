June12: It Was Political Temptation, I Believed That MKO Abiola Won The June 12, 1993 Election–Onoja

According to The Nation , Major-General Lawrence Anebi Onoja (retd), who served directly under two military different heads of state, General Ibrahim Babangida rigime and General Sani Abacha regime, before leaving the Nigerian Army in 1998, that he knew the Late MKO Abiola won the June 12 election that was declared invalid.

According to the interview, Lawrence Onoja was told that the 2023 elections must have left some enduring memories while he was working under General Ibrahim Babangida amid the crisis that accompanied the annulment of the June 12th election, as he was asked what he could recollect from that period. He emphasized that some military officers said they have a some reason why they had no wish to have it given the power to MKO Abiola which was not reveal to anyone. He said after several argument we built an interim government, which resolved the issue and prevented any further conflict to the point of gunfire.

According to Onoja word “It was temptation. There were political or power temptations. Elections were held; wonderful elections. I believed at that period that MKO Abiola won the June 12, 1993 presidential elections. I know he won the election but some of us said they had no wish to give it to him.

General Onoja explain, “This remains my personal opinion. But then, there were diversions. Some military officers said that they had no wish to have it given to MKO Abiola for reasons known to them. But, after series of arguments, we arrived at an interim government, which solved the problem and the entire situation did not reach the point of firing of guns. So, we have cause to thank the Almighty God.”

