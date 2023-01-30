June 31: You Cannot Make Or Reverse Monetary Policy Through Senate Resolutions -Amadi To Senate

There have been numerous disputes. Old Naira notes would no longer be accepted as legal money starting on February 1 once the deadline for them passed (the 31st January). The Senate has requested that the Central Bank extend the deadline, but Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank, said in a recent press conference that the old Naira notes will not be extended.

According to TVC News, the Senate did pass a resolution calling for the deadline to be extended from January 31 to June 31. In response to this claim, Sam Amadi, an analyst for Arise TV, tweeted a statement that stated that the Senate cannot establish or change monetary policy through senate resolutions. The CBN may change the CBN Act if it is able, but until then, the BOG and CBN Governor set monetary policy.

According to Dr. Sam Amadi’s original statement, which said, “Monetary policy cannot be made or reversed through senate resolutions. If you can, you should change the CBN Act. Governor and BOG set monetary policy up until that time. It is void. It makes no logic at all. Not even a law exists for it. the misuse of the legislative process due to desperation.

