Jumoke Akinjide reveals one important personality Tinubu snubbed when he came to Ibadan for campaign

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online this afternoon, it was reported that a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Oyo State, Chief Mrs Jumoke Akinjide, has berated the presidential candidate of the All Peoples Congress, APC, Chief Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for snubbing one of the important personalities in Oyo State during his campaign rally.

Recall that Tinubu, during the week, held his campaign rally at Oyo State in Ibadan, as he visited the Governor of the state, Engineer Seyi Makinde, as he also visited some traditional rulers in the state before heading back to Lagos after his rally.

While reacting to this, the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, said that, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was only interested in his mandate and that, he snubbed the Olubadan-in-Council, who waited all day in expectation of welcoming him at his palace.

She said, “Tinubu and other All Progressives Congress’ chieftains, came to the state, went to the governor, to Mapo, then went to meet with some Obas, here in Ibadan and went straight to the airport without visiting His Imperial Majesty, the Olubadan of Ibadan. That is very bad. Even Presidents won’t do that.”

