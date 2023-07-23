July 2023: Prophet Joshua Iginla Releases A New Prophecy.

The General Overseer of Champion’s Royal Assembly Prophet Joshua Iginla in his recent post on Youtube shared a message to friends and families.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “The word of God is a moving word, not a static word. Genesis 3:8 says “And they heard the voice of the LORD God walking in the garden in the cool of the day: and Adam and his wife hid themselves from the presence of the LORD God amongst the trees of the garden.

Speaking further he said “Sometimes, when you can no longer move, the word of God moves for you to accomplish what you cannot accomplish. And because the word of God has mobility, God can send His word. Psalms 107:20 says, “He sent his word, and healed them, and delivered them from their destructions. Anytime the word moves, it does not return void, it must accomplish what it was sent to accomplish.

Speaking lastly he said ” On this note, I prophesy upon your life today that by the mobility of the spoken word of God, your life shall move from glory to glory in the mighty name of Jesus Christ. Receive great accomplishments by God’s word in Jesus’ name.

