JuJu Smith-Schuster Net Worth 2023, Age, Biography, Early Life, Family, Ethnicity, Career

Who is JuJu Smith-Schuster?

John "JuJu" Smith-Schuster is an American football wide receiver who currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers of the National Football League (NFL). Born in Long Beach, California, Smith-Schuster attended the University of Southern California (USC) where he played college football for the USC Trojans. He was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Biography

Smith-Schuster was born on November 22, 1996, in Long Beach, California. He attended Long Beach Polytechnic High School where he was a standout football player. As a senior, he was named the CIF Southern Section Offensive Player of the Year after catching 57 passes for 1,129 yards and 12 touchdowns. Smith-Schuster then went on to play college football at USC where he was a key contributor for the Trojans. In his three seasons at USC, he caught 213 passes for 3,092 yards and 25 touchdowns.

In 2017, Smith-Schuster was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the NFL Draft. He made an immediate impact as a rookie, finishing the season with 58 receptions for 917 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2018, he had a breakout season, finishing with 111 receptions for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns. Throughout his career, Smith-Schuster has established himself as one of the top young wide receivers in the NFL, and he continues to be a key contributor for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Early Life

Smith-Schuster was born in Long Beach, California, and grew up in a family that loved and supported sports. He began playing football at a young age, and quickly showed a natural talent for the sport. Throughout his childhood, he worked hard to improve his skills and establish himself as a top football player. By the time he reached high school, Smith-Schuster was a star wide receiver and a highly sought-after recruit.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Family

JuJu Smith-Schuster is the youngest of four siblings, and he is close to his family. He has two older sisters, Breanna and LaShawn, and an older brother, Keyshawn Jr. Smith-Schuster is proud of his family and often speaks about the important role they have played in his life and in his success as a football player. Despite his busy schedule and success on the field, he makes time for his family and remains close to them.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Ethnicity

Smith-Schuster is of African-American and Samoan descent. He is proud of his heritage and often speaks about the important role his ethnicity has played in shaping who he is as a person and as a football player. He is an advocate for diversity and inclusiveness, and he is dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of others.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Nationality

Smith-Schuster is an American citizen and he was born in Long Beach, California. He is a proud American, and he is grateful for the opportunities and freedoms that come with being a citizen of the United States. He is a role model to many young people, and he is dedicated to using his platform to make a positive impact in the lives of others.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Religion

Smitha Schuster's religion is not publicly known, and he has not made any public statements about his beliefs. Many professional athletes choose to keep their religious beliefs private, and Smith-Schuster may fall into this category. Regardless of his personal beliefs, he is known for his positive attitude and his commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of others.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Career

Smitha Schuster's professional football career began when he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He quickly established himself as one of the most talented and productive wide receivers in the league, setting several records and earning multiple accolades. In his first three seasons, he caught 181 passes for 2,343 yards and 14 touchdowns, and he was named to the Pro Bowl in 2018. He has continued to improve and build on his success, and he is considered one of the top wide receivers in the NFL today.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Achievements

Smith-Schuster has achieved numerous accomplishments and records in his short career. He holds the record for the most receptions by a rookie wide receiver in Steelers' history, and he is one of the youngest players to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season. He has also been named to the Pro Bowl and was named to the NFL All-Rookie team in 2017. These achievements are a testament to his exceptional talent and hard work, and they are just the beginning of what promises to be a long and successful career.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Awards

Smith-Schuster has received numerous awards and honors in his young career, including being named to the NFL All-Rookie team in 2017 and being selected for the Pro Bowl in 2018. He has also received multiple Player of the Week awards, and he was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week in 2018. These awards are a testament to his exceptional skills and hard work, and they are a reflection of the impact he has had on the NFL.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Age

As of February 4, 2023, JuJu Smith-Schuster is 26 years old. Despite his young age, he has already established himself as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, and he has several years of football ahead of him. Smitha Schuster's combination of size, speed, and hands make him a difficult player to defend, and his impact on the game will likely continue to grow in the coming years.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Height and Weight

JuJu Smith-Schuster is a physical specimen, standing at 6'1″ and weighing 215 pounds. This combination of size, speed, and athleticism makes him a dominant force on the field, as he is able to use his size to his advantage to out-jump defenders and make difficult catches, while also using his speed and quickness to separate from defenders and make big plays.