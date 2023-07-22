Judiciary: “From Now On It’s Going To Be All Eye On The Blackmailers” – Festus Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, who also serves as a spokesperson for Tinubu, noticed the recurring trend of baseless accusations against the judiciary. In response to these cowardly attempts to tarnish the judiciary’s reputation, Keyamo issued a stern warning to the blackmailers. He asserted that from now on, all eyes will be on those who try to concoct and spread false stories about the judiciary, signaling a strong stance against such malicious acts.

Festus Keyamo, a prominent Nigerian lawyer and member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), recently expressed his concerns about the recent dissemination of unverified news against judges and the judiciary as a whole. He took to his official Twitter account to share his thoughts on the matter. Keyamo emphasized that the focus will now be squarely on those attempting to blackmail the judiciary.

The judiciary has been facing baseless accusations in recent times, and on at least two occasions, they have had to come forward to defend themselves and debunk these false claims. One such instance involved a story circulating on social media about an alleged phone conversation between President Tinubu and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola. This news garnered significant attention and reactions, prompting the Supreme Court to issue separate statements vehemently denying the existence of any such conversation.

Festus Akande, the Director of Press at the Supreme Court, made it unequivocally clear that the narrative about the alleged phone conversation was entirely false, emphasizing that no such discussion ever took place between the CJN and anyone else.

TomTundex (

)