Judicial intimidation: Dele Alake & Adesina’ reply in 2019, only disparity is date & title- Phrank Shaibu

The only difference between Dele Alake’s and Femi Adesina’s responses to the purported scheme to intimidate the judiciary, according to PDP leader and Atiku Abubakar’s special assistant on public relations Phrank Shaibu, is the date and title.

In answer to a question on how he felt about the response Tinubu gave to Atiku, in which he chastised him and said that his effort to blackmail the court is ridiculous and would fail, Phrank Shaibu made the remark in an interview with Arise during the Morning Show programme.

Don’t forget that Atiku said there was a scheme to intimidate and undercut the judiciary in order to sabotage the presidential election petition tribunal’s proceedings.

When Dele Alake reacted to their claim that they were plotting to destroy the judiciary, Phrank Shaibu questioned if this was the statement they had made.

Because of that answer from Dele Alake, a Google search will reveal that the only difference between it and the one we received from Femi Adeshina in 2019 is the publication date and press release’s title.

He continued by saying that no one could be categorised or accused of making a frivolous comment since Justice Onnoghen was removed from office in 2019 after raising a similar alarm just before the election. Approximately 10 justices, according to him, were suspected of corruption in the judiciary the same year, but up till this point, no one has indicted them. Because they are seeing the same indicators, he said, their statement does not accuse the justices of partisanship but merely underlines the need for vigilance.

