Judges Will Render a Decision Based on Evidence Rather than Public Expectations -Usman

As Nigerians await the outcome of the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) currently sitting in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory, renowned lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joshua Usman (SAN), has stated that the five-man panel of the Appeal Court cannot be pressured into delivering judgment based on people’s expectations.

During an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘Prime Time’ program on Saturday, August 12, Usman emphasized that courts will only issue final judgments based on the facts of the case submitted to them, not on public expectations or impressions.

“A judge cannot sell out simply because the public has high expectations,” he remarked. Rather, the judges will rule based on the admissible evidence presented to the court. So, whether there is high or low anticipation, a judge will render a decision based on evidence rather than public expectation and impression.

I’ve never thought of the judges as being on trial. Rather, the petitions presented before the judiciary by the parties are being tried. Perhaps individuals believe the judiciary is on trial because of their perceptions and expectations.”

VIDEO LINK BELOW: [Start at 5:53]

Source: YouTube

