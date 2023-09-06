Judges & Politicians Are Fleeing Nigeria To Avoid Being Around On Judgement Day- Pat Utomi

According to news from vanguard news, Pat Utomi, a prominent figure within the Labour Party, has asserted that judges and politicians are leaving the country in anticipation of the forthcoming judgment from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) scheduled for Wednesday.

The PEPT is expected to deliver its ruling on the complaints filed by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi against President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election held on February 25. In that election, both Atiku and Obi trailed behind Tinubu, who was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), securing second and third places, respectively.

Utomi conveyed his perspective during an interview, highlighting that the judges and politicians fleeing the country are apprehensive about being present when the tribunal’s decision is announced. He went on to emphasize that had the principles of honesty been scrupulously adhered to, such a situation would not have arisen.

Utomi expressed, “Nothing surpasses the centrality of principles. People are so fearful, with judges and politicians leaving Nigeria to avoid being here on Judgment day. If we had simply followed honest principles, nothing would be up for dispute, and this crisis of legitimacy wouldn’t cast a shadow on the future.”

He added, “The issue with evading judgment day is that there are no escape routes from the judgment of history and the judgment of God. Those who have squandered the potential of numerous young people and exposed numerous vulnerabilities due to greed will face judgment.”

Utomi underscored that truth is like an open wound, and the challenge lies in applying the remedy without causing further harm. He suggested that the solution doesn’t lie in evasion but in addressing one’s conscience. He concluded optimistically, stating that tomorrow holds the promise of a new Nigeria, regardless of the circumstances.





Reports indicate that President Bola Tinubu accepted an invitation to attend the G-20 Summit in India and departed on Tuesday with a delegation of five ministers.

