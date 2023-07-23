Judge Orders INEC To Use Companies That Are Not Baised in the Distribution Of Election Materials

The Court of Appeal has overturned a ruling by the Federal High Court in Lagos, which ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to electronically transmit election results in the state.

The Labour Party (LP), its Lagos governorship candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and 42 other House of Representatives candidates filed a lawsuit in March (ref. FHC/L/CS/370/2023) seeking a writ of mandamus to compel INEC to comply with its regulations and guidelines providing for the electronic transmission of results.

Justice Peter Lifu of the Lagos Federal High Court granted the orders sought.

According to Vanguard, the judge also ordered INEC to use impartial, competent, and reliable logistics companies that are not biased in the distribution of election materials.

Angered by the Supreme Court’s ruling, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has applied for leave to appeal the decision.

In its appeal, the APC argued that INEC has discretion to decide on the mode of transmission of election results.

The party also argued that the judge had wrongly assumed jurisdiction over the case, as the matter should have been referred to the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The party also argued that the court was wrong to reject the application of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), adding that the case before the court had far-reaching consequences for all registered political parties participating in the 2023 parliamentary elections.

Source: Vanguard

