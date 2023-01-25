Judge Cout in Abuja dismisses the lawsuit brought by Uzodimma’s assistant against Ugochinyere.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The ongoing political conflict between Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), and Senator Hope Uzodimma, governor of Imo State, continued in an Abuja Magistrate Court, where Ugochinyere once more prevailed after the Chief Magistrate dismissed the lawsuit brought by Uzodimma’s assistant, Chinasa Nwaneri.

The Magistrate, Hon. Umah Isa Dodo, decided in a brief judgement on Wednesday that the Court lacked the necessary authority to hear the case, despite acknowledging that he should pause the proceedings due to the impact of an active High Court injunction.

Recall that the Magistrate was instructed to halt all proceedings after an FCT High Court granted Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere’s request for judicial review of the trial and the Magistrate’s directives.

Prior to being served with the High Court proceedings that called for the suspension of the trial, the Magistrate had threatened to order Ugochinyere’s arrest if he failed to appear before him.

The legal team for Ugochinyere successfully persuaded the court to follow the High Court’s ruling and halt its own hearing in response to J. C. Nwosu, Mr. Nwaneri’s counsel, who had attempted to persuade the court to continue the hearing.

In-depth interviews with a variety of attorneys conducted at the conclusion of the session revealed that they all concurred that the case was provocative and an audacious move by the Imo State Government to allegedly silence the opposition spokesperson who exposed the widespread voter registration fraud now known as the Omuma Magic.

In order to utilize them as voters in the elections of 2023, the tampering included importing images into the register that obviously do not belong to eligible voters.

