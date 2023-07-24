NEWS

Jude Bellingham teammates reacts to his Instagram post after making his Real Madrid debut.

England International, Jude Bellingham was in Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid starting line-up against AC Milan, playing 64 minutes in the Club’s first game of the tour.

The new Real Madrid summer signing, Jude Bellingham made his Real Madrid debut in a 3-2 win over AC Milan in Real Madrid’s opening Soccer Champions Tour 2023 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles.

Following his Real Madrid debut and a fine performance, the English midfielder, Jude Bellingham has taken to social media to react on his Real Madrid debut.

Jude Bellingham posted on Instagram:

This Instagram post from Jude Bellingham has attracted reactions from his club and country teammates, such as Maddison, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Federico Valverde among other.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from his club and country teammates:

Real Madrid came back from a two-goal deficit in the first half to beat Italian Serie A giants, AC Milan 3-2 in their preseason friendly game, thanks to a second half brace from Federico Valverde and a 84th minute strike from Vinicius Junior.

Drop your take on this.

