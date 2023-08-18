Jubrin Okutepa lists and explains the two faces of law practiced in Nigeria

Jibrin Samuel Okutepa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) who is one of the legal representatives for Peter Gregory Obi, a presidential aspirant from the Labour Party, recently talked about two different ways that law is practiced in Nigeria.

On Thursday, the well-known lawyer shared a post on his verified Twitter account discussing these two aspects of law, and his post has sparked a lot of discussions and comments from many people.

In his tweet, he outlined the first aspect of law, which involves those in power applying laws to those who don’t support them. The second aspect, according to him, pertains to those in power interpreting laws in a way that benefits those who support them.

Here’s a part of the post that he shared on his official Twitter page:

“…the first face of law is that those in power apply laws to those who do not support them. The second face of law is when those in power interpret laws in favour of those who support them.”

Since making this statement, there have been numerous reactions and responses from users on social media.

