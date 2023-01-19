Jubilations In Akwa Ibom PDP, APC Camps As Candidates Retain Tickets

The political climate in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State, was electrified on Thursday as PDP and APC candidates for governor, Mr. Umo Eno and Mr. Akan Udofia, respectively, prevailed in the appeals court.

The appeal filed by Mr. Akan Okon had been rejected earlier in the day by the Abuja court of appeal for lack of merit.

According to the report obtained by independent, the court lowered the fine imposed on the appellant by the lower court from N15m to N5m although upholding the lower court’s ruling on a few reasons.

In a related development, the Abuja court of appeal has confirmed that Mr. Akan Udofia is the APC’s lawfully nominated candidate for the state’s 2023 gubernatorial election.

The federal high court was declared to lack jurisdiction over the matter by the appellate court due to the petitioner, Sen. Ita Enang, filing it after the deadline. According to independent report.

