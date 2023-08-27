Joshua Mike Bamiloye Reveals That Those Who Are Led By The Spirit Of God Are Sons Of God

The gospel music artist, actor and evangelist Joshua Mike-Bamiloye in his recent post on facebook shared a message to the public.

The servant of God went on revealing that for all who are led by the spirit of God are sons of God. He also said that for we do not recieve the spirit of slavery to fall back into fear, but of the spirit of adoption as sons, by whom we cry ‘abba father!’.

While speaking, the cleric he reported state that ‘Romans 8:14-17: “For all who are led by the Spirit of God are sons of God. For you did not receive the spirit of slavery to fall back into fear, but you have received the Spirit of adoption as sons, by whom we cry, ‘Abba! Father!’ The Spirit himself bears witness with our spirit that we are children of God, and if children, then heirs—heirs of God and fellow heirs with Christ, provided we suffer with him in order that we may also be glorified with him.”The end result of a boy’s struggle will in life boils down to this passage and these three; John 1:12-13, Galatians 4:4-7, !John 3:1-

Speaking furtherly, he said ‘God created us to along with a spot next to him; the position of sonship. He wants us to be his children and so If a boy constantly finds himself struggling with issues, sin, iniquity, problems in life, it’s because he is yet to establish himself in this gifted position.

