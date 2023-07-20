Jose Mourinho Speaks On How He Signed Drogba For Chelsea

On this day, 19 Years ago, Jose Mourinho signed Didier Drogba for Chelsea from Marseille. The signing became one of Chelsea’s best. Drogba became a legend for Chelsea, as his performances were excellent. As a Striker, Chelsea relied on Drogba for a very long time, and he didn’t disappoint. Throughout his time at Chelsea, he was known for scoring important goals, especially in cup finals, and the most remarkable one was the one he scored in 2012 against Bayern Munich during the Champions League Final, which Chelsea later won. Many years later, Jose Mourinho spoke about signing Drogba from Marseille to Chelsea. While speaking on how he signed Drogba for Chelsea, Jose Mourinho said, “In 2003, I coached Porto, and we faced Marseille in the Champions League. That evening, Drogba scored and celebrated his goal as if it were his last; the atmosphere at the Stade Velodrome went crazy, and the noise was deafening. At halftime, I passed him in the tunnel and said to him, I don’t have the money to buy you, but do you have any cousins in Ivory Coast who can play like you? He laughed, hugged me, and said, One day you will be in a club that can buy me. Six months later, I signed for Chelsea. I had several options, but I arrived and said, I want Didier Drogba. Some people had doubts, wondering about Didier: Why this one? Why not that one? Are you sure he will adapt to the Premier League? Is he really that good? Despite these questions, I repeated that I wanted Didier Drogba. Eventually, Didier became a legend at Chelsea. Those goals have brought him titles and accolades, but what sticks with me are the countless stories we have together.”

According to Mourinho, no one except him believed in the abilities of Drogba when he wanted to sign him. As a result, he insisted on him despite all other available options in the Transfer market at that time. To celebrate his signing for Chelsea which became 19 years today, Drogba through his social media pages shared images where he also thanked Mourinho.

