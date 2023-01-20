Jos: How The Crowd Reacted The Moment Peter Obi Arrived The Students Townhall Meeting In Jos (Video)

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and the former Governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed, on Friday, arrived Jos, for their Presidential campaign rally. Thousands of the supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate have all arrived the venue for the campaign rally, as they await the Labour Party presidential candidate. Meanwhile, Mr. Peter Obi is currently holding a Townhall meeting with Nigerian Students in Jos, Plateau State, alongside his running mate and other labour party stakeholders. However, there was an uproar amongst the crowds who were waiting for the arrival of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter obi and his running mate, Datti Ahmed, at the venue of the Townhall meeting. Some of them stood up and cheered for the labour party presidential candidate.

