Jonathan:Some people were not supposed to be part of last election, we had same issue in 2015–Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has expressed his belief that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would have won the 2015 presidential election if Goodluck Jonathan had not contested. In an interview with Channels TV news, Fayose advocated for the National Assembly to incorporate rotational presidency into the constitution, emphasizing the need to consider minority groups in power shifts.

Fayose argued that without the establishment of a system that guarantees rotational presidencies, Nigeria could continue facing political challenges. He suggested that some individuals should not have participated in certain elections, citing the example of the Vice President’s involvement in the last election.

He also drew parallels with the 2015 election when Goodluck Jonathan ran for a second term. Fayose contended that if Jonathan had not contested in that election, the PDP might have emerged victorious. He cautioned against overlooking these historical lessons and stressed the importance of being cautious to ensure that noble intentions do not become burdensome.

According to him; ”I have been part of the system reasonable enough to tell you, the fact that if we don’t entrench these rotational presidencies, we will continue to have problem. Some people are not even supposed to participate in that election. The Vice President sincerely was not supposed to participate in the last election. It was the same issue we had when Jonathan was here, If Jonathan had not participated in 2015 election, PDP would have won the election. The reason is that we must look back and be careful so that our good intentions do not become our albatross.”

Check the video (14:36)

